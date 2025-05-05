"He is the last one I see getting a call from TK" - Fans react after Braun Strowman's anti-AEW comments resurface following his WWE firing

Braun Strowman may not be going to AEW anytime soon after some of his past comments resurfaced online. Fans have now voiced their opinions, and this is something that will divide the fanbase.

The Monster of all Monsters was shockingly released from his WWE contract a few days ago, and that has sent the fans into overdrive, with many speculating about what his next move will be. Some have suggested that he could stop wrestling to focus on acting, while others have said that he might go to AEW.

However, fans have now come across old comments from Braun Strowman in which he criticized AEW. This was during his pomp as a main event star. But things have now changed, and he is no longer with WWE.

Check out some of the notable fan reactions below:

Fan reactions.

One fan said that Tony Khan will not be calling him due to those comments, while another fan mentioned that there is no such thing as burnt bridges.

Former AEW star sends message to Braun Strowman

Former AEW star José the Assistant sent a message to Braun Strowman and other stars after their release from WWE.

Writing a note of encouragement to pep them up, Jose wrote:

“To released talent or anyone that needs to hear it… The way you’re booked, used or lack of use on TV isn’t an indicator of your talent and skillsets. You got signed for a reason, not many get to say that, so you have talent that a big company is willing to contract. Sometimes it’s budget cuts, sometimes creative has nothing for you, sometimes it’s politics, but in the end their choice was made, and it’s OK to feel how YOU choose to feel about it. Messages from friends and fans feel good to receive, but right now the only one that can help your situation is you.”

It will be interesting to see what Braun Strowman will end up doing now that he has been released from WWE and can work independently.

