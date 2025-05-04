Former AEW personality sends a message after Braun Strowman and multiple WWE Superstars get released

A former AEW personality has sent an inspirational message to Braun Strowman and all the other WWE Superstars who were released over the past 24 hours. He is someone who has experienced the same fate in the past.

Last year, Jose the Assistant was suddenly released from the Tony Khan-led promotion. During his time with All Elite Wrestling, he worked with La Faccion Ingobernable, managing names like Andrade, Rush, Dralistico, and other top luchadors.

The former AEW name recently took to X/Twitter to send a heartfelt message to the WWE Superstars who were released. He mentioned how they should not take this personally, as the reasons for what happened were out of their control.

"To released talent or anyone that needs to hear it…The way you’re booked, used or lack of use on TV isn’t an indicator of your talent and skillsets. You got signed for a reason, not many get to say that, so you have talent that a big company is willing to contract. Sometimes it’s budget cuts, sometimes creative has nothing for you, sometimes it’s politics, but in the end their choice was made, and it’s OK to feel how YOU choose to feel about it. Messages from friends and fans feel good to receive, but right now the only one that can help your situation is you."

Jose urged them to keep their heads up and build towards what was next for them. He highlighted how there was a lot in store for the released talents outside WWE.

"Taking quick action and getting back in ring and creating buzz online is a priority. Wrestlers want to wrestle, and if you want to continue to pursue your goals in wrestling, it doesn’t stop or end just because of a release. Someone in wrestling once gave me this advice, and im paraphrasing…'It only ends when you decide to stop.' Keep your head up, keep grinding it out," Jose wrote.

Braun Strowman hinted at retirement after his WWE release

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to their releases, but Braun Strowman seems unfazed amid everything. He is currently enjoying his vacation and has been focused on that.

The Monster Among Men recently took to X/Twitter to show off the scenery during his vacation. Strowman interestingly hinted at retirement as he claimed that he was contemplating settling in after his relaxing break away from the ring.

"I might just retire here!!!!!" Strowman wrote.

For all the stars that recently exited WWE, they'll likely have to wait 90 days to make their next move in pro wrestling. Seeing how things have played out for several other talents who were released in the past, this move could eventually benefit them.

