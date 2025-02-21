"He'll never come back" - WWE veteran drops Shane McMahon bombshell after Tony Khan fiasco

A former WWE name gave his insights on the speculations of Shane McMahon joining Tony Khan's AEW. There have been talks of Shane probably going All Elite for months.

The WWE veteran announcer, Jonathan Coachman, dropped a bombshell on the speculation of Shane McMahon potentially joining AEW. Ever since Shane's picture with Tony Khan went viral, the rumors and speculations have continued. It was recently claimed that Tony and Shane didn't come to any agreement regarding some of McMahon's big demands, and Tony also ghosted Shane.

Meanwhile, the former WWE announcer, Jonathan Coachman, stated that Shane 'O' Mac joining AEW would be cool, but if he asked to run the company with Tony Khan, Shane would never be in any wrestling company again. Speaking on Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Coach stated:

"The fact that Shane was at the Superbowl with his dad, it's like he can't figure out what he wants to do. But if that is the case, A - I would've thought that the struggles they were in and all this kind of stuff that bringing in Shane would've been cool, but it also spoke to me of why Vince never let Shane run anymore than what he did when they were in the WWE. But if Shane is asking for that, he'll never come back in any capacity in any wrestling company." [From 18:41 - 19:07]

WWE veteran claimed Shane McMahon wanted equity in Tony Khan's promotion

WWE veteran Jonathan Coachman claimed that Tony Khan apparently ghosted Shane McMahon as Shane wanted equity and authority in AEW. In the aforementioned podcast, Coach claimed the following:

"I have it on good authority that Shane McMahon asked for the World, he asked for equity in the company, and he asked to come in and run the entire show, and it was probably the first time that I said to myself, 'I actually agree with Tony Khan ghosting him,' 'cause Tony ghosted Shane it wasn't the other way around." [From 18:22 - 18:41]

Meanwhile, the speculation and discourse regarding Shane 'O' Mac going to AEW continues, and only time will tell if it ever happens.

In case of using parts from the above quotes, please credit 'Behind the Turnbuckle' and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

