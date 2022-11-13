"He'll be WWE Champ before 2024 no doubt" - Wrestling fans want 5-time world champion to join forces with Triple H following a disappointing AEW run

Fans recently took to Twitter to urge AEW star Bryan Danielson to return to WWE after what has been described as a disappointing run in his current promotion.

Since making his debut at All Out 2021, amidst much fanfare, it can be argued that Danielson hasn't had the best of runs. Despite vying for AEW and ROH World Titles on numerous occasions, The American Dragon has come up short. The former WWE Champion is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

A clip of Danielson being cheered during an episode of WWE programming recently made the rounds on Twitter. Quoting the clip, the Twitter account JobberNationTV opined that The American Dragon's run in All Elite Wrestling has made him "irrelevant."

This led to a discussion that brought about some interesting angles, including the user below, who predicted that Danielson would be WWE Champion by 2024.

Prada B @robertg20960862 @JobberNationTV And he'll never be this over again because Khan is killing his star power.

ガブリエルデアンヘレス @gabriel_gabdiel @JobberNationTV It's almost as if WWE knew what they were doing with Bryan or something.

Batande-Janambu/BJ Sykes @MandoFett222 @JobberNationTV AEW has achieved the impossible. They've made me not care about Danielson. Complete apathy towards him. CRIMINAL!

w00dm4n @w00dm4n @JobberNationTV AEW ended Daniel Bryan chants and CM Punk chants. Hell they ended Rusev Day chants as well.

Embarrassed Spartan ★ @React2W @JobberNationTV They strictly relied on his WWE star power. Zero character build, motivation or purpose. Just simply "Watch AEW for this big WWE guy we signed."

C @lilKris_79 @JobberNationTV Let's not act like Bryan wasn't irrelevant his last year or two with WWE aew his just furthering his decline

Danielson won five world titles during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment. He won the WWE Championship on four occasions and the World Championship once. He is also a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

Bryan Danielson will battle for the ROH World Title at AEW Full Gear

The American Dragon will have the chance to prove fans wrong about his AEW run as he challenges for the ROH World Title at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli for the title and has since entered a mission to destroy the history of the brand by defeating its various champions. The Wizard has already defeated Bryan Danielson during the company's debut in Canada, albeit with Daniel Garcia's help.

Castagnoli has since scored the pin on Le Champion in tag team action alongside Yuta, earning himself a stake for the title. The contest has since added Danielson and Sammy Guevara to the mix.

As it stands, a four-man match for the ROH Title is slated to take place on November 19 at Full Gear.

What have you made of Bryan Danielson's run thus far? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

