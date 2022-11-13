Create

"He'll be WWE Champ before 2024 no doubt" - Wrestling fans want 5-time world champion to join forces with Triple H following a disappointing AEW run

By Max Everett
Modified Nov 13, 2022 08:32 AM IST
AEW
Could Triple H bring another world champion back to the company?

Fans recently took to Twitter to urge AEW star Bryan Danielson to return to WWE after what has been described as a disappointing run in his current promotion.

Since making his debut at All Out 2021, amidst much fanfare, it can be argued that Danielson hasn't had the best of runs. Despite vying for AEW and ROH World Titles on numerous occasions, The American Dragon has come up short. The former WWE Champion is currently a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

A clip of Danielson being cheered during an episode of WWE programming recently made the rounds on Twitter. Quoting the clip, the Twitter account JobberNationTV opined that The American Dragon's run in All Elite Wrestling has made him "irrelevant."

Bryan went from THIS to being irrelevant in AEW twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

This led to a discussion that brought about some interesting angles, including the user below, who predicted that Danielson would be WWE Champion by 2024.

@JobberNationTV He'll be WWE Champ before 2024 no doubt
@JobberNationTV So true. Damn shame.
@JobberNationTV And he'll never be this over again because Khan is killing his star power.
@JobberNationTV idk which legacy AEW ruined more, Danielson or Punk.
@JobberNationTV It's almost as if WWE knew what they were doing with Bryan or something.
@JobberNationTV AEW has achieved the impossible. They’ve made me not care about Danielson. Complete apathy towards him. CRIMINAL!
@JobberNationTV Believe me i forgot he is in AEW (no disrespect)
@JobberNationTV AEW ended Daniel Bryan chants and CM Punk chants. Hell they ended Rusev Day chants as well.
@JobberNationTV They strictly relied on his WWE star power. Zero character build, motivation or purpose. Just simply “Watch AEW for this big WWE guy we signed.”
@JobberNationTV Let's not act like Bryan wasn't irrelevant his last year or two with WWE aew his just furthering his decline
@JobberNationTV Not his fault TK can't book
He was easily the most over wrestler since the Attitude Era. twitter.com/JobberNationTV…

Danielson won five world titles during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment. He won the WWE Championship on four occasions and the World Championship once. He is also a Grand Slam Champion in the company.

Bryan Danielson will battle for the ROH World Title at AEW Full Gear

The American Dragon will have the chance to prove fans wrong about his AEW run as he challenges for the ROH World Title at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho dethroned Claudio Castagnoli for the title and has since entered a mission to destroy the history of the brand by defeating its various champions. The Wizard has already defeated Bryan Danielson during the company's debut in Canada, albeit with Daniel Garcia's help.

The @ringofhonor World Title is on the line at #AEWFullGear in a 4-Way battle! #ROH World Champ @IAmJericho faces @sammyguevara & #BCC's @ClaudioCSRO & @bryandanielson at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV next Saturday at 8pm ET at @prucenter in Newark, NJ!🎟 AEWTIX.com https://t.co/2r4VKXMEtX

Castagnoli has since scored the pin on Le Champion in tag team action alongside Yuta, earning himself a stake for the title. The contest has since added Danielson and Sammy Guevara to the mix.

As it stands, a four-man match for the ROH Title is slated to take place on November 19 at Full Gear.

What have you made of Bryan Danielson's run thus far? Join the discussion in the comments section below.

