"He looks dead inside" - Fans brutally slam Tony Khan for top AEW star's booking

AEW fans have voiced their criticisms of Tony Khan over the latter's creative handling of a top star of the promotion.

Switchblade Jay White officially became All Elite in April 2023, joining his former NJPW colleague Juice Robinson to form Bullet Club Gold. The stable would add Austin and Colten Gunn to its ranks later the same year. White and The Gunns currently hold the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

On the January 20, 2024, episode of Collision, the Bang Bang Gang joined forces with AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn to create the mega-stable, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang. Members of both groups had been victims of Adam Cole's heel stable, The Undisputed Kingdom.

In a backstage interview on the February 14, 2024, edition of Dynamite, the Bang Bang Scissor Gang addressed their future goals. A user on X shared a screenshot of the segment from Dynamite on X. The caption implied that Jay White looked unhappy during the interview. The post echoes arguments claiming that Tony Khan has underutilized the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion as a singles star so far in his AEW run.

The 31-year-old star did challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2023, although both the build and the execution of the clash between the two men received criticism.

Jay White sent a message to AEW stablemate Austin Gunn

Austin and Colten Gunn, who are former World Tag Team Champions, are currently members of Bullet Club Gold, along with Jay White and Juice Robinson. Following a recent title match on Dynamite, Austin Gunn received a message from the Switchblade.

On the January 17, 2024, episode of Dynamite, White teamed up with the Gunns to defeat Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

During the title bout, Austin Gunn received a shout of encouragement from a fan. A user on X later shared a clip of the moment, which the 29-year-old star responded to with his own post:

"I haven’t heard that since I debuted with my dad in Daily’s Place in a Dark Dark match," Austin wrote.

Expand Tweet

Gunn's comments drew out a reply from King Switch himself, who sent the former a reassuring message:

"You’re with Papa now. Everything will be alright. #GunnsUp [up pointing backhand emoji]," Jay White wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Gunns have grown immensely as wrestlers since their initial appearances in AEW alongside their father Billy Gunn.

Do you want to see Jay White return to singles action in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

