"You're with Papa now" - Jay White sends a message to WWE Legend's son after AEW Dynamite win

AEW star Jay White has issued a message of reassurance to the son of a wrestling legend following a recent title match.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite saw Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn capture the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship by defeating Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. This is the first ROH championship reign for all three Bullet Club Gold members.

A fan on X tweeted a clip from the match and claimed that they were the person who yelled out words of encouragement to Austin Gunn. The 29-year-old responded and said he hasn't heard support like that since making his debut in a dark match at the AEW Dark tapings on January 1, 2020 as he and his father Billy Gunn defeated Preston Vance and Shawn Spears.

"I haven’t heard that since I debuted with my dad in Daily’s Place in a Dark Dark match," Austin wrote.

Switchblade then responded and assured the younger Gunn that everything would be alright now that he was with Bullet Club Gold.

"You’re with Papa now. Everything will be alright. #GunnsUp [up pointing backhand emoji]," Jay White wrote.

The Gunns' father currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship with The Acclaimed, a champions vs. champions feud between the two teams would be interesting for a match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Billy Gunn names top AEW star as potential retirement opponent

Wrestling legend Billy Gunn is still a top competitor at 60 years old, but, inevitably, his actual in-ring retirement will most likely come within the next few years.

The former DX member currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed. Gunn recently revealed that he would like to wrestle Will Ospreay as his final opponent.

In a recent interview with A2TheK, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about how his sons, The Gunns, want to be his final opponents, but he's told them that he'd rather face The Aerial Assassin.

"They weren’t having that retirement yet and that’s not how I’m going to retire. [Austin & Colten] say I have to wrestle them, that’s my retirement match. I tell them Will Ospreay is my retirement match. They get so mad about that. I love Will, there is something about him, and he does some really cool stuff that I’ve never done that I just want to take. That’s when I tell them all time, ‘I’m not wrestling you two for my retirement, I’m wrestling Will Ospreay," he said.

Gunn, who also works as a talent coach in AEW, noted that he would like to retire but he will never fully be away from pro wrestling. He expressed that he has too much to offer in terms of helping others.

