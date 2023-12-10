Former DX member names recently signed AEW star as his retirement opponent

A certain D-Generation X member talked about the one member of the AEW roster that he wanted for his retirement match. This was not surprisingly one of his sons, but instead was Will Ospreay. The former DX member in question is Billy Gunn.

Currently, Gunn competes alongside Anthony Bowens and Max Caster as they form The Acclaimed. They hold the AEW World Trios Championship, having a two-and-a-half-month reign as of now. They have not been seen in a month, following an attack from the man in the devil mask.

In an interview with A2TheK, Billy Gunn reflected on his retirement plans. He mentioned that he had plans to retire, but he felt that he would not move on from wrestling completely.

Gunn said one thing he would like to do was retire in a much better way than what he did during his feud with the House of Black.

"Would I like to retire? Yes. Would I ever get away from wrestling? Not a chance. There is no way. I feel I still have too much to offer in a sense of helping, maybe not so much in the ring. That kind of got my head spinning a little bit when I get ran through (by House of Black), but I got to thinking, ‘I’m not letting people run through me like that. I have to come back. I’m not leaving on that note,’ even though I tried to. [Austin & Colten] weren’t having it."

The Hall of Famer mentioned that his sons were not feeling his previous retirement, as they wanted to be the ones to retire him. Gunn then admitted that he wanted someone else in his retirement match, which would be newly signed AEW star Will Ospreay.

"They weren’t having that retirement yet and that’s not how I’m going to retire. [Austin & Colten] say I have to wrestle them, that’s my retirement match. I tell them Will Ospreay is my retirement match. They get so mad about that. I love Will, there is something about him, and he does some really cool stuff that I’ve never done that I just want to take. That’s when I tell them all time, ‘I’m not wrestling you two for my retirement, I’m wrestling Will Ospreay." [H/T RSN]

Billy Gunn comments on The Acclaimed's AEW return

In the same interview, Billy Gunn talked about getting retribution from the man who took him, and the rest of The Acclaimed out of action, The Devil.

He hoped that their return to AEW would come as soon as possible, but at the right moment when everyone is healed and they can make a smooth return. He hoped to find out the identity of the man in the mask.

"I would hope so. I’ve never been taken out this long. I think there is some stuff going on. I think we’ll be back, we should be back, everyone is healed up and everybody is good. They have the tournament going on right now so I don’t want to get our coming back lost in that shuffle. I want to come back and find out who all the dark-dressed and masked guy is and just ruin their lives. That’s our plan," said Billy Gunn.

Should things get tough for MJF concerning The Devil, The Acclaimed could make their return, as they, too, have a bone to pick with the man in the mask.

