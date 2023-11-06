"He loses a lot" - Konnan unhappy with 8-time WWE champion's booking in AEW

Former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) is a big name in AEW. He has been booked as one of the strongest men on the roster.

However, if there is one criticism of his booking in AEW, it is that he loses a lot. During the latest episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, WWE veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on the same.

Konnan lamented that while Claudio Castagnoli is a physical specimen in AEW, he is not booked to win matches.

“Did you see when he (Castagnoli) carried him (Cassidy) up the stairs and did the vertical suplex? He carried him in a vertical suplex up the stairs dude. It's ridiculous. But let me just say one thing about Castagnoli. Do you remember when he first came in and they were like kind of pushing him as one of the top guys? He loses a lot." [7:30 - 7:57]

Konnan is right, and given that Castagnoli is billed as a big star, it would make sense for Tony Khan to book him better so that he can win more matches.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta save former WWE tag team on Collision

Former WWE tag team FTR were in for a rude shock on AEW Collision on Saturday as they were ambushed by The House of Black towards the end of the show.

However, they had a backup in the form of Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. The two men rushed out to the ring and helped clean the house, thereby saved FTR.

Yuta hit Brody King with a steel chair, but Malakai Black managed to escape the clutches of Castagnoli after he got him up for the spin.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry will develop in the coming weeks and help the AEW tag team division.

Why did the House of Black target FTR? Let us know in the comments below.

