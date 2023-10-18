"He made everything about him!" - Vince Russo urges top name to take the "Triple H role" in AEW (Exclusive)

The AEW roster is filled with many top talent that have often been compared to WWE legends. While Triple H is best known for his career as a wrestler, Vince Russo believes that Tony Khan should take on a similar corporate role in his promotion.

Khan made unfortunate headlines last week after NXT defeated AEW Dynamite in ratings, and he posted many rants on Twitter. Many have begun to feel concerned for his mental health, and Russo is one of them.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the wrestling veteran urged Tony Khan to let talent take the forefront instead.

"He needs to take a chair in the back. He needs to take a Triple H/Shawn Michaels/Vince McMahon role, and he needs to put his talent in the forefront. This guy does every interview, is on every show, is addressing everybody on social media – meanwhile, that’s where you have to utilize the talent!"

He added:

"A different AEW talent needs to be on Busted Open every week! Who’s on Busted Open every week? Tony Khan! Who’s on the Dan Le Batard Show? Tony Khan! That’s where you put your talent to get them over! When this company was founded, this company was all about The Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and [Kenny] Omega. The second Tony came in, he made everything about him!" [From 01:45 to 02:57]

Vince Russo believes the AEW President's Twitter rants only embarrassed him

The shots at John Cena and The Undertaker weren't where Khan's rant ended. Shockingly, he even accused WWE of tampering with his signed star's contracts in a more serious Twitter post.

Earlier during the same episode, Vince Russo questioned why Tony Khan thought his young promotion would even stand a chance against WWE.

"He honestly believed that he was out trash-talking, so now he has totally embarrassed himself, because bro, you drew 600,00 views. Bro, it is time for this man to take a back seat. It is time for him to stop being the focus of AEW." [From 01:22 to 01:43]

Interestingly, not too long ago, Russo seemed to believe that Dynamite finally had a chance to at least beat WWE RAW in ratings. Has the loss to NXT damaged any momentum they might have had, or could they still bounce back? Only time will tell.

