"He is here to make AEW better" - When a current champion lavished CM Punk with praise for his impact on the promotion

Dax Harwood once lavished praise on controversial AEW star CM Punk, highlighting his presence and claiming that it bettered the promotion.

Punk has been the center of speculation since the events that transpired after AEW All Out in September. After an explosive rant against Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and the Elite, a backstage altercation broke out between The Elite and Punk. His future is now up in the air after several varied reports on the situation.

The locker room is said to have been almost unanimously against his actions, which may come as a surprise given the respect he carried with certain members of the roster.

One such name is Dax Harwood, who had high praise for the Cult of Personality as shown in an Instagram reel posted by Denise Salcedo. Harwood claimed that Punk helped him through his anxiety and made the locker room better.

"But with Punk being here, I don't care what anybody says, if you say he's a WWE guy or we're deviating from AEW. Because he is here to make AEW better and he is here to make us better. He has helped me through my anxiety, man. That shows you the human being he is. He will take time for me to say, 'hey come with me, let's have some coffee or let's watch some wrestling, we'll talk through this stuff.' Punk is a great human being and a great addition to our roster."

CM Punk and FTR teamed as a trio earlier this year after forging a bond of respect, leading some fans to question whether or not the trio should reunite for a feud with The Elite if both parties can agree to work together.

FTR recently teamed with Ricky Steamboat outside of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat returned to the ring alongside FTR for his first pro wrestling win in over 10 years. They teamed against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

The trio scored the victory as they forced their opponents into submission in stereo Figure Four leglocks.

Steamboat had previously not wrestled since 2010, when he teamed with his son Richie for an FCW Father's Day special against Trent Beretta and Caylen Croft.

