"He can't need a job that bad" - Jim Cornette questions AEW star after comparisons to The Undertaker

A very controversial take recently was Matt Hardy's comparisons of AEW star Orange Cassidy to The Undertaker. Many have given their takes on Hardy's statements, with the latest being WWE veteran Jim Cornette. At first glance, this take is extremely outrageous, but just what were Hardy's grounds to compare the two?

Matt Hardy claimed that Orange Cassidy and The Undertaker were similar with regard to their importance as "go-to" guys for their respective bosses, in this case, Tony Khan and Vince McMahon. The Undertaker has the reputation of being one of the top icons of the entire industry. With this in mind, it's hard to see a comparison as both Cassidy and 'Taker are on very different levels from one another.

On today's episode of Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran gave his raw, unfiltered reaction upon hearing that Hardy compared the AEW International Champion and The Deadman. This was reaction given without the context and background of the statement, so the reaction was completely warranted.

"Oh God d**n it what, wait hold up pump the f***ing brake. Wait a minute, pump the f***ing brakes just a minute. There is no earthly way that a human being on this planet can see any similarity between Orange Cassidy and The Undertaker. And Matt Hardy, he can't need a job that bad." [From 00:23 to 00:47]

After hearing the context behind Hardy's take, Cornette immediately switched moods and admitted that although the comparison in the first place is outrageous, this was a valid point. However, he thinks that AEW needs a better go-to guy than Orange Cassidy.

"So he's not saying that he in any way resembles, or works like, or there is any correlation to be drawn between "Pockets" and Undertaker in real-life, just in Tony Khan's somewhat adult mental state in the way he views. That I can buy, so Matt ain't crazy. He might still be really looking to keep that job, but he's not crazy." [From 01:15 to 01:45]

Jim Cornette on low AEW Collision ticket sales

AEW is set to debut its new show Collision this coming Saturday, but ticket sales returns have been underwhelming. While on his podcast, Jim Cornette gave a possible reason for this, which is overbooking major events on close dates to one another.

"Within a week, they are running the same town twice and they’re running a town 50 miles away. And how much money do they think these f**king people have? How much time do they think they have in their life? […] I haven’t seen anybody say, 'What the f**k was this strategy about?'"

