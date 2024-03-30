"He needs to retire!" - Fans erupt to former WWE star's unimpressed reaction to The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes

A former WWE Superstar reacted to The Rock's brutal attack on Cody Rhodes. The star being discussed is Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi is a former AEW star, who worked for the promotion from 2019 to 2022. She wrestled a handful of matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion, before leaving in 2022, along with her husband. She has also performed in WWE from 2011 and 2016 as a ring announcer.

On the latest installment of Monday Night RAW, The Final Boss brutally attacked Cody Rhodes to close out the show. In the ending moments, the WWE Universe saw a bloodied Cody lying in front of The Rock.

Recently, a new video on Twitter surfaced where The People's Champion continued the beatdown on The American Nightmare even after the show was over. He also refused to leave character the whole time. A user captioned the clip as 'amazing work' while praising The Brahma Bull.

To this tweet, Brandi Rhodes responded by saying if she had a belt, she could also be 'da*n amazing.'

"By these standards, I too can be pretty da*n amazing. Just hand me a belt," Brandi Rhodes shared.

The tweet can be seen here.

Fans then reacted to this on X/Twitter and while some urged The Rock to retire, the majority wanted Brandi to make an appearance. One fan even noted that The Rock was afraid to even mention her.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff states he didn't like the recent segment between Cody and The Rock

Not all are fans of extreme violence and blood in wrestling. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, the former WWE manager revealed he didn't like the RAW brawl because it had bloodshed.

"I didn't like it! I just have a thing that I can't get over. Look, it wasn't excessive. It wasn't zoomed in with a camera, licked the blood off their face. It was judicious enough that I wasn't completely turned off by it. I think I get it; I know why they did it. It's just that I'm absolutely in the minority on this. I don't know why I feel as strongly about it."

It will be interesting to see if Brandi Rhodes does appear at WrestleMania XL to assist Cody.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish the story this WrestleMania? Sound off by clicking the discuss button.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Should Brandi Rhodes make an appearance at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion