"He never had the guts to call me back" - WWE legend talks reaching out to Tony Khan after critiquing AEW (Exclusive)

A WWE legend had apparently tried to get in touch with Tony Khan after making scathing comments about AEW.

Despite appearing in Tony Khan's promotion, Eric Bischoff has been quite critical of the Jacksonville-based company. His criticism first stemmed from Tony's comments about Ted Turner, which created a rift between the All Elite president and Bischoff.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Eric Bischoff revealed that Tony had ranted about the former's criticism to a mutual friend. This prompted Bischoff to reach out with an apology.

"I thought you know what, I probably could've softened that response up just a little bit, or I probably could've called Tony [Khan] at that time I had enough of a relationship with him and said 'Hey Tony, you know going forward, let's have a little bit more res...' I could've done a number of things, but I called Tony and I was willing to apologize if I came on too strong. So I said to my friend who encouraged me to call Tony, I said alright I will give him a call. And I called Tony, and I left him a very nice message, and I asked him to call me back... He never had the guts to call me back," said Bischoff. [From 10:35 to 11:15]

Eric Bischoff also criticized Tony Khan for comparing AEW to WCW

The All Elite President's remarks about AEW being at the same level as WCW in 1996 were not well-received by Eric Bischoff.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bischoff stated that WCW was on a much higher level than AEW. The veteran also commented on how the AEW brand was nowhere near WCW's level today.

"Tony's not even close. Tony's not even within a fraction of the level WCW was in 1996. But again, I took exception to it.. because I understood what he was trying to do. Sometimes it is easy when you are as passionate as Tony is, and you are trying to promote your company... and sometimes, like I have done in the past, you say things that are just a little bit of an exxageration. And I think in Tony's case it was just delusional, it wasn't even close to being real," said Bischoff.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will also respond to Eric Bischoff in the coming weeks.

