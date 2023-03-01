"He never really gave AEW a chance" - Fans erupt to former WWE Superstar hinting at a return under Triple H's regime

The former AEW superstar recently sent fans into a frenzy when he hinted at a possible return to WWE under the leadership of Triple H. In a recent interview, Bobby Fish discussed his newfound freedom as a free agent and revealed that he is open to working for various promotions, including WWE.

Fish is a veteran wrestler with a wealth of experience in the business, having competed in top promotions such as Ring of Honor, NJPW, and, of course, WWE. He was a member of the popular faction, The Undisputed Era, alongside Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong. The group was a dominant force in NXT, winning multiple championships and earning critical acclaim for their matches and storytelling.

When asked specifically about a return to WWE in a recent interview, Bobby Fish remained coy but did not rule out the possibility. This sparked an immediate reaction from fans on social media, particularly on Twitter, with many expressing their excitement at the prospect of seeing Fish back.

Check out the reactions below:

Tom Skidmore @Skids_World @TheCovalentTV WWE is not blowing his phone up. He’s not great alone. No Cole, no O’Reilly, then no Fish. Sorry… @TheCovalentTV WWE is not blowing his phone up. He’s not great alone. No Cole, no O’Reilly, then no Fish. Sorry…

Average Mark @MaththeMark @TheCovalentTV I think he would be great as a trainer in wwe's PC @TheCovalentTV I think he would be great as a trainer in wwe's PC

Solo Tekoah🤙🏿 @Tekoah_Johnson7 @TheCovalentTV I really hope someone signs him. Y’all can’t deny that he’s a great wrestler. @TheCovalentTV I really hope someone signs him. Y’all can’t deny that he’s a great wrestler.

Captain Ferg Baba Ganoosh @CaptainFerg @TheCovalentTV I seriously think Tony was like “your contract is up and we won’t have anything for until Kyle comes back, come on back then.” @TheCovalentTV I seriously think Tony was like “your contract is up and we won’t have anything for until Kyle comes back, come on back then.”

Alex Kane 🇺🇦 @AlexKane_420 @TheCovalentTV When you leave a company, you’re supposed to try to raise your value. He did the opposite of that in IMPACT. In fact, he just became a meme. @TheCovalentTV When you leave a company, you’re supposed to try to raise your value. He did the opposite of that in IMPACT. In fact, he just became a meme.

Brian Herlihy @BrianHerlihy9 @TheCovalentTV If wwe called it would be to be backstage at this point. @TheCovalentTV If wwe called it would be to be backstage at this point.

Now that Fish is a free agent, the possibility of a return to the Stamford-based promotion has many fans thrilled. Fans would love to see what new and exciting things he can do under the leadership of Triple H.

Former WWE Superstar Bobby Fish talks about Triple H

Triple H is widely regarded as a talented creative mind in the wrestling industry, and his contributions to the success of NXT cannot be overstated. His vision for the brand has helped develop and showcase some of the most exciting and innovative talents in the business today.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, Bobby Fish spoke about working with Triple H and praised him for being down-to-earth and approachable.

"Awesome. Obviously, I knew who he was going into things. He was down to earth and a regular guy right from the beginning, so it made it way better than it could have been," said Bobby Fish.

This is a testament to Triple H's leadership style and his ability to connect with wrestlers and other members of the industry on a personal level.

Would you like to see Bobby Fish return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

