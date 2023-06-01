"He should be the one to dethrone Seth" - Fans react as Seth Rollins apologizes to AEW star after recreating funny spot with Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins' recent comments on WWE's The Bump have caused quite a stir among wrestling fans on Twitter. Rollins recently recreated a funny spot with AEW star Buddy Matthews' real-life partner Rhea Ripley.

During his appearance on the show, Rollins addressed a spot involving Rhea Ripley on this week's RAW where the former put his arm around The Eradicator's shoulder. In the process, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion recreated a memorable moment between Shawn Michaels and Melina.

Rollins also took the opportunity to apologize to Buddy Matthews, his former WWE teammate. He expressed his hopes that Ripley wasn't offended by the gesture while mentioning Dominik Mysterio.

Buddy Matthews was previously a part of Rollins' faction and even held the RAW Tag Team Championship with the latter. Wrestling fans were quick to pick up on The Visionary's mention of Matthews and took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Many fans saw Rollins' actions as a tribute to Shawn Michaels. In an iconic moment at Survivor Series 2006, Michaels put his arm around Melina's shoulders, leading to a bizarre reaction from her.

Some fans praised Rollins for his potential homage to Michaels, hailing him as this generation's version of The Heartbreak Kid. Others pointed out that Matthews is seemingly insecure and might be the one to dethrone The Visionary in the future, considering the latter's recent interaction with Ripley.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Art @awesome_king512 @ringsidenews_ @SNM_Buddy is so insecure so he probably did get mad @ringsidenews_ @SNM_Buddy is so insecure so he probably did get mad

Nathan @Best4Business15 @316REIGNS Murphy getting just buried by everyone lmao @316REIGNS Murphy getting just buried by everyone lmao

Malu @OG_Malu @316REIGNS Buddy been going through it this week @316REIGNS Buddy been going through it this week https://t.co/W1sY1qiY3o

Melina reacts to Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's hilarious throwback moment on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's recent exchange on WWE RAW caught the attention of Melina, and she expressed her excitement about the sequence.

Rollins put his arm around Ripley's shoulders at ringside in a hilarious turn of events. Ripley reacted with a scream, questioning Rollins' actions. Melina, who was involved in a similar moment during a match in the past, noticed the callback and shared her enthusiasm on Twitter.

"I love this. 🫶"

Check out her tweet below:

Melina's positive response further added to the hype surrounding Rollins and Ripley's recreation of the memorable spot. The interaction between the WWE Superstars sparked nostalgia among fans and showcased the enduring impact of past wrestling moments.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's recreation of the iconic moment on RAW? Would you like to see more such interactions on WWE TV? Sound off in the comment section below, and let us know.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes