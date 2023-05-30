Melina sends three-word reaction to Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's epic callback on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's epic callback on the latest episode of RAW came to Melina's notice, and she seemed thrilled with the moment.

On this week's WWE RAW, The Visionary teamed up with AJ Styles, with the duo taking on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Rollins was involved in a hilarious moment with Rhea Ripley at one point during the contest.

Seth Rollins put his arm around Ripley's shoulders at ringside. As soon as The Eradicator noticed, she let out a loud scream and asked what he was doing.

Longtime fans are aware that this was a callback to Survivor Series 2006, where Team DX took on Team Rated-RKO. During that match, Shawn Michaels put his arm around Melina's shoulders, and the unsuspecting female star screamed as soon as she noticed.

Melina saw the callback on Twitter and had the following to say in response:

"I love this. 🫶"

Seth Rollins has been compared with Shawn Michaels on various occasions

Rollins has done it all in the squared circle over the years. He is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and is dubbed by many fans as one of the greatest wrestlers in history.

The Visionary has been compared to Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels by fans as well as several WWE legends in the past.

Last year, WWE legend DDP appeared on SK Wrestling's The Bro Show. Here's what he said while drawing comparisons between Rollins and Michaels:

"He's believable for a guy who's not that big. Like Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels was believable as hell. He wasn't that big, he didn't need to be. He was Shawn Michaels. And he's got that same kind of talent. Plus, it's the family. Top two women in the world, his wife. There's something coming for Seth Rollins. He's too good for it not to be. So, wherever he goes, at WrestleMania, there's something coming for him."

It would be interesting to see Shawn Michaels' reaction to Rollins and Rhea Ripley's amusing callback to Survivor Series 2006. The Heartbreak Kid is bound to have a hearty laugh over the moment.

What was your reaction to Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley's callback on RAW? Share in the comment section below.

