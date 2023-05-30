Seth Rollins poses with Rhea Ripley against her will on RAW: Which WWE legend did he pay tribute to?

Seth Rollins was in his element on this week's WWE RAW. The Visionary teamed up with AJ Styles in the main event tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Rollins also took the opportunity to pose with Rhea Ripley, recreating an iconic moment popularized by a WWE legend.

The icon in question is Shawn Michaels. Seth Rollins put her hands on Rhea Ripley’s shoulder outside the ring on WWE RAW. The spot was a callback to the Heartbreak Kid’s hilarious interaction with Melina at Survivor Series 2006.

Michaels slipped out of the ring to strike a pose with Melina, who thought it was Jonny Nitro. Seth Rollins also did the same as he exited the ring to stand together with the SmackDown Women's Champion, who thought it was Dominik Mysterio.

For those unaware, Shawn Michaels was part of the 2006 Survivor Series tag team with Triple H, CM Punk, and the Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy). The five men went up against Rated RKO (Edge and Randy Orton), Mike Know and MNM (Jonny Nitro and Joey Mercury).

The match is famous for the complete annihilation of Team Rated RKO at the hands of Team D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels and his team clean sweeped their competition.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles main evented RAW this week

Seth Rollins kicked off the latest edition of the red brand with an in-ring promo. Rollins was the first to arrive. He talked about his historic win over AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions.

AJ Styles showed up to congratulate the new World Heavyweight Champion. The two superstars then shook hands. The Judgment Day arrived and dragged the faces. Finn Balor and Damian Priest put over each other as future world champions.

Rhea Ripley vouched for Dominik Mysterio. Believe it or not, Dom Dom could win the title if he takes this route. The segment ended with a main event tag team match between the team of Rollins and Styles against the Judgment Day.

The babyfaces would end up beating the heels to send the crowd home happy. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book his protégé’s world title reign.

