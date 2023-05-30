There's only one way Dominik Mysterio can win the World Heavyweight Championship: What is it?

Dominik Mysterio may have set his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship and its holder, Seth Rollins. Ex-con Dom was on RAW this week to interrupt the Visionary’s celebration. It seems there is a way Dominik can challenge for the world title and even win it.

Dominik Mysterio can get his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship if he wins the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Rhea Ripley even said her Dom Dom would take the title away from Rollins, causing the Visionary and the Phenomenal One to laugh at the possibility.

This year’s Money in the Bank premium live event will emanate from The 02 Arena in London. WWE has yet to announce the lineup for the July 1st premium live event. The promotion has already booked several Money in the Bank qualifying matches for RAW and SmackDown this week.

The Money in the Bank briefcase could even allow Roman Reigns to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the Tribal Chief would have to win the briefcase and successfully cash it in for that to happen.

Dominik Mysterio was in Rhea Ripley’s corner at Night of Champions

The World’s Most Dangerous Man accompanied Mami to the ring for her SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Natalya. Dominik Mysterio's presence helped turn the match’s outcome in Rhea Ripley’s favor as she defeated the BOAT on her birthday.

Dom trolled Natalya following her quick loss to Rhea Ripley, after which Natalya was helped to the back by the referee. Dom and Rhea, meanwhile, worked the crowd before leaving the ring. It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Rhea Ripley’s title reign going forward.

As for Dominik, he might have to win the Money in the Bank ladder match before he can challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

