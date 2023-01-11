"He probably told somebody to go fu*k themselves" - Konnan urges 41-year-old popular AEW star to 'get in shape,' explains possible booking issues

Wrestling veteran Konnan has claimed that AEW star Eddie Kingston needs to get in shape and get rid of the 'beer gut tough guy' gimmick.

Eddie Kingston is currently involved in a feud with the House of Black in AEW. He has been teaming up with Ortiz regularly, especially in the absence of Santana.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, he discussed Kingston's recent booking in AEW, suggesting that the company hasn't been able to manage the popular star following his feud with Chris Jericho.

"The thing is, here's the problem. [As a booker] I would tell him to get in shape because it looks better for your image. I know that you're trying to do this beer gut tough guy but bro, there's nothing like looking athletic, but he was super mega over and they're not really using him right now."

Konnan further guessed that Kingston might've bad-mouthed someone backstage, leading to him being booked on the indies instead of released by AEW.

"So, knowing him, he's very opinionated. He probably told somebody to go fu*k themselves, something like that and they were like, 'We're not gonna release you but you can do indies for a little while.' I really don't know, I'm just guessing," said Konnan. [1:42-2:13]

Eddie Kingston is feuding with the House of Black in AEW

On a recent edition of Rampage, the House of Black demanded a much more sadistic version of Kingston. Malakai Black made his intentions known regarding The Mad King.

Kingston and Ortiz will soon face The Kings of the Black Throne (Malakai Black and Brody King). Courtesy of House of Black's feud with Kingston and co, we could potentially witness the return of Santana, as the babyfaces would require a third member on their side.

Would you like to see Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana reunite to face the House of Black? Sound off in the comment section below.

