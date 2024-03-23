"He probably didn't want to go" - Dutch Mantell says WWE legend used a good excuse to not attend Sting's final match

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently commented on WWE legend Kevin Nash not attending Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina on March 3, 2024.

The Icon bowed out of the square circle in a fairytale fashion earlier this month as he successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Title alongside Darby Allin. Several legends were in attendance to witness Sting's retirement match. However, Kevin Nash was nowhere to be seen. The former NWO member had previously turned down the offer to attend the swan song of his former colleague.

Addressing the matter on his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager defended Nash's decision to skip Sting's farewell match. The veteran manager complimented the WWE Hall of Famer for coming up with a great excuse for not attending The Vigilante's last match.

For those unaware, Nash had initially cited his allegiance to the Stamford-based promotion as the reason for not attending Stinger's final match.

"Well, he probably didn't want to go, which he ended up saying, and he was probably using that as an excuse, which was actually a good one… But I don't blame him for not wanting to go. It finally came in at the end; he just didn't want to go! You know you can only go to so many wrestling matches. Finally, you just don't want to see the inside of an arena anymore. I don't blame Kevin for not going… Kevin just didn't want to go. He's retired now, and he's not used to going, so… Trips like that now where your b*** out," Dutch Mantell said. [From 59:42 to 1:02:55]

Dutch Mantell states that Mercedes Mone has never spoken to him

During the same podcast, Mantell revealed that AEW star Mercedes Mone had never spoken to him during their time in the Stamford-based promotion.

The veteran stated that despite it being a norm to greet an established talent, Mone never said ''Hi!'' to him, which made him think that she didn't want to talk to him in the first place. Therefore, he never tried to approach her for a conversation.

The CEO walked out of WWE in 2022. She made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business earlier this month.

