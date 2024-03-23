"She never even said hello to me" - WWE legend claims Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) avoided him

In a recent interview, a WWE legend claimed that Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) avoided him. The legend who made such a claim was Dutch Mantell.

The CEO made her highly anticipated AEW debut at the Big Business edition of Dynamite on March 13. Prior to joining Tony Khan's promotion, she served under WWE, where Mantell also used to work.

Speaking on the latest edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell disclosed that former Sasha Banks has never spoken to him, let alone greeted him, even though they used to work for the same promotion a few years ago.

"You know that woman [Mercedes Mone] has never spoken to me. She never even said hello to me. That's just when I was in WWE with her. She never said, 'Hi Dutch' or 'Hi Zeb'. She never said any of that to me. I don't know why, she just never spoke. See, it's actually a protocol for the younger talent to say hello to the established talent first. That's just like protocol. But she never did... No, I didn't [say hello to her]. She didn't speak, so that was telling me, 'Well don't speak to me, I'm royalty' and I said, 'Okay.' That's what I got in my head," Dutch said. [From 52:25 to 53:34]

Check out the video below:

Dutch Mantell stated that Mercedes Mone doesn't desreve her reported AEW salary

According to recent reports, Tony Khan is paying Mercedes Mone an eight-figure salary per year, making her the highest-paid woman wrestler, beating Becky Lynch, who makes around $3 million a year.

While talking on his podcast, Dutch Mantell expressed his feelings about the new AEW star getting paid an enormous amount. The WWE legend claimed that she doesn't deserve such a big salary.

"$10 million a year, I don't belive that. I don't believe Becky Lynch is making the money they say she's making. For Mercedes Mone to be talking a $10 million contract over 5 years, that's still $2 million dollars a year. I don't think she's worth it. I know she's not worth it, to tell you the truth."

Expand Tweet

The CEO made her second AEW appearance on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. It looks like she is heading into a rivalry with TBS Champion Julia Hart and her friend Skye Blue.

Poll : Do you think Mercedes Mone deserves to be the highest-paid woman wrestler? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion