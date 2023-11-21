"He probably won’t even remember this" - AEW name recounts the moment he knew Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would be a megastar

The Rock is one of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling, but he too once began as a rookie. In a recent podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalled working with Dwayne Johnson and seeing the makings of a star.

As a generational wrestler, The Rock walked into the industry with a lot to prove but eventually carved a legacy for himself. However, today, he stands as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots.

During a recent episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, Jarrett recalled one of his earlier matches with The Rock.

“I mean, it’s easy for me to say now, but even at this stage, I can remember just...He was over on his way to being mega over, but he was certainly like, he probably won’t even remember this, but I do remember us kind of going over our match, which was a short match."

Continuing, Jarrett explained how the two planned their match ahead so smoothly that it impressed him.

"That also kind of speaks not only to professionalism or the ability to kind of mesh styles. But also, if a guy is over, you don’t have to overthink anything. Things just easily come out. I specifically remember that about this match. I’m like, ‘Okay, that was easy to put together. Let’s go do it.’” (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

Chris Jericho pushed for The Rock and Hulk Hogan to main event WrestleMania X8

Hulk Hogan and The Rock have clashed on only a few occasions, but their match during 2002's WrestleMania is one of the most praised bouts. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Mike Chioda recalled how guys like Chris Jericho pushed for the bout to headline WrestleMania X8.

"I think that match, everybody, a lot of guys like Chris Jericho, even he had the main event that night with Triple H and he was saying all day, 'That match [should] be put on last.'" [5:32 - 5:42]

While Jericho went on to main event the pay-per-view with Triple H, Hogan and The Great One stole the show that night. To this day, many praise the pay-per-view for the clash between the two legends, where Hulk Hogan put The People's Champ over in the end.

