Current AEW wrestler pleaded for The Rock vs Hulk Hogan to main event WrestleMania 18, reveals Mike Chioda

Veteran referee Mike Chioda recently shared that, among many stars, a current AEW star also appealed for The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan to be the main event of WWE WrestleMania 18.

Across the vast expanse of three decades, Chioda has etched his name into the annals of wrestling history as one of WWE's most revered and beloved referees.

Throughout his distinguished 35-year career with the Stamford-based organization, Chioda has borne witness to some of the most iconic matches in wrestling history.

It includes the epic clash between Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin at WrestleMania XIV, the electrifying showdown between Triple H and Vince McMahon at Armageddon 1999, and the monumental encounter between Dwayne Johnson and Hogan at WrestleMania X8.

In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, veteran referee Mike Chioda disclosed that Chris Jericho, current AEW star and former WWE Champion, was among those who urged The Hulkster and The Great One to headline WrestleMania in 2002.

"I think that match, everybody, a lot of guys like Chris Jericho, even he had the main event that night with Triple H and he was saying all day, 'That match be put on last.'" [5:32 - 5:42]

The Rock addressed his recent WWE return to SmackDown

In September 2023, the Hollywood megastar made a massive comeback to Friday Night SmackDown in a segment featuring Pat McAfee and Austin Theory.

The Brahma Bull delivered a People's Elbow to the former United States Champion and also met John Cena in a heartfelt backstage moment.

While speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock shared how his return to WWE SmackDown came about.

"It was incredible. So, here's the crazy thing about that is we were in Boulder. I was there for College GameDay and I found out the night before that WWE SmackDown was gonna be in Denver, which is right up the road. So, I call my buddies at WWE, Nick Khan, and I said, 'Hey man, I heard SmackDown here. Can you confirm that?' He said that it is. I said, 'Good, well, The Rock is coming to SmackDown!' And I went out there and it was really an incredible thing," he said.

It remains to be seen if Dwayne Johnson will make his way back to WWE upon the ongoing rumors of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

