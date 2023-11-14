"It's my family" - The Rock addresses WWE return; details conversation with Nick Khan

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) opened up about his recent WWE return, claiming it was unplanned.

Last September, The Rock made a surprising appearance on SmackDown for the first time in nearly four years. The Brahma Bull confronted Austin Theory before hitting him with a People's Elbow. He also had a backstage moment with his former rival, John Cena.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Rock addressed his return to WWE. He revealed that he was the one who called Nick Khan to inform him he was appearing on SmackDown.

"[How did that feel?] It was incredible. So, here's the crazy thing about that is we were in Boulder. I was there for College GameDay and I found out the night before that WWE SmackDown was gonna be in Denver, which is right up the road. So, I call my buddies at WWE, Nick Khan, and I said, 'Hey man, I heard SmackDown here. Can you confirm that?' He said that it is. I said, 'Good, well, The Rock is coming to SmackDown!' And I went out there and it was really an incredible thing," he said.

The Hollywood megastar added:

"And I've been really lucky over the years to entertain in a lot of different ways but that kind of connection with the WWE audience (...) there's nothing like it. So, my music hit, 'If you smell' and I went out there and... [They had no idea?] No, they had no idea. And you guys know how hard it is to keep a secret. It doesn't exist. This was a full-on secret. The people went nuts, 13,000 people sounded like 130,000 people and it was just incredible. So, WWE audience, it's my family and I love them and it was incredible." [0:17 - 1:21]

Will The Rock return to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Ahead of his appearance on SmackDown, The Rock revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was supposed to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, the plans were scrapped.

Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull teased going head-to-head against The Tribal Chief next year at WrestleMania 40.

"We got really close, but we couldn't figure out what that thing was, so we decided to put our pencils down, and we agreed, 'Hey listen, there's a merger coming up, there's WrestleMania coming up in Philly, that'll happen.' I'm saying that is potential too, I'm open," he said. (H/T wrestlingnews.co)

