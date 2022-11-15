"He put both feet in his mouth" - WWE veteran justifies recent digs at Braun Strowman following controversial comments about industry

AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has given some insight into why he took a shot at Braun Strowman on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

During the most recent edition of AEW's flagship show, Jarrett joined Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh on the entrance ramp to cut a promo. He proceeded to put himself and the rest of his group over to the audience in attendance and those watching at home. It was while lavishing praise on Singh that he took a shot at WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

He called the former Wyatt Family member a "make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans." The dig came shortly after Braun Strowman made several controversial remarks on social media following his match with Omos at WWE Crown Jewel, where he buried the "flippy-flop" style of wrestling. This is something that Jarrett took offense to and discussed on his "My World" podcast.

"[Braun Strowman] didn't put just one, he put both feet in his mouth and is knocking 'flippy flop,' which I take offense to because this industry, whether it's the X-Division or Lucha Libre or whatever, if we don't have a diversity of genres and styles of wrestling, it's a different appetite." (H/T -Fightful)

Jarrett is known for plying his trade all over the world, as he has wrestled for companies in countries like Mexico, Australia and India, just to name a few. The veteran has certainly seen his fair share of different styles that work in different parts of the world.

Braun Strowman's comments triggered a lot of the wrestling community

The "Monster Among Men" certainly got people talking after his match with Omos at Crown Jewel. Following the premium live event, the star took a jab at wrestling journalists, fans and wrestlers themselves with a tweet that has since been deleted.

The post went viral across wrestling Twitter, with stars like Chris Jericho, Ricochet and Will Ospreay all firing back at the WWE Superstar. Fellow roster member Mustafa Ali went as far as to ask how he could get himself fired due to the severity of the comments.

Strowman reportedly brought a lot of backstage heat upon himself for his tweets. However, that didn't stop him from annihilating former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in the first round of the SmackDown World Cup this past Friday.

