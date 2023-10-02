"He reads a lot of weird, tantric s*x stuff" - Jon Moxley makes surprising revelation about former WWE Champion

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley made a shocking, hilarious revelation about fellow Blackpool Combat Club member while on commentary during the WrestleDream PPV.

The former WWE Champion in question is Bryan Danielson. A few weeks after suffering a concussion and dropping his AEW International title to Rey Fenix, Jon Moxley made his surprising return on the WrestleDream PPV in Seattle. However, Mox decided to join the commentary team instead of wrestling.

It was a delight for the fans, as Mox was absolute gold on commentary and was calling the action unfiltered. He was at the announcer's desk during the most anticipated dream match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr. While Danielson and Sabre were producing a classic, the former AEW World Champion was killing it in commentary.

Being a close friend and fellow Blackpool Combat Club member of The American Dragon, Jon Moxley revealed some secrets regarding the life of Bryan Danielson. One such hilarious revelation was what Bryan likes to read.

Here is what Mox disclosed on commentary:

"He reads a lot of weird, tantric s*x stuff."

Speaking of the results of the Danielson vs. Sabre match, The American Dragon managed to prevail in the fight to determine the best technical wrestler. Only time will tell what's next for both Bryan and Mox.