"He was the real thing" - Jon Moxley names the "Greatest of all Time," and fans might be surprised!

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently named his GOAT in professional wrestling, and he passionately described why.

Jon Moxley is one of the most prominent names in professional wrestling today. He has left his mark on major promotions like WWE and AEW. Mox also competed in several Japanese and Independent wrestling promotions as well. However, fans might be wondering who Mox would've looked up to growing up.

The former AEW Champion has revealed his greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and it's none other than the ECW legend Terry Funk, who sadly passed away recently. The news of Funk passing away has devasted the entire wrestling world, and Mox described why he was the GOAT in an interview with FanNation of Sports Illustrated:

“If Terry Funk’s not the greatest of all time, then who the f--- is? Terry Funk wasn’t playing a pro wrestler. He was the real thing. You could put him anywhere in the world against any opponent, He’d cut an intense promo dripping with authenticity and then go work a killer match."

Mox added:

“We can learn a lot from Terry Funk. He was so giving. He chose to give back in ECW. He was doing moonsaults in his 50s. If he were wrestling today, I fully believe he’d be in AEW." [H/T FanNation]

Jon Moxley also recollected the moment he shared with Terry Funk during his WWE run

Back in 2016, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) shared a backstage segment with the late great Terry Funk in the build-up to his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32. During the segment, Funk pumped up Mox with some igniting words and gave him a chainsaw for the street fight as well.

“We’d met a few times before that, but all those were quick. This was the only time I worked with him. Terry Funk was a genius, a f------ genius, I already knew that, but I saw it firsthand that night. It’s insulting that we asked Terry Funk to memorize lines, it’s Terry Funk. But he found a way to do it his way. Back then, I was getting two-page f------ scripts all the time. They had this two-page script for us, and it was trash. It’s Terry f------ Funk. You don’t need to give him a script," Mox recalled. [H/T FanNation]

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley is set to square off against Orange Cassidy for the AEW International title at the All Out PPV this Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Mox walks out as the new champion.

