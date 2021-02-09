"He's already in that position" - Eric Bischoff on why Cody Rhodes is one of the faces of wrestling

Eric Bischoff recently revealed the names of some stars he thinks could be the face of the wrestling business. One person he named was Cody Rhodes, but Eric Bischoff believes that Rhodes may already be in such a position with AEW.

Eric Bischoff is a former professional wrestling booker who has worked with a number of major promotions in the business. Most notably, was his time with WCW as their Executive Producer and President. He also worked with WWE, TNA, and made a small appearance on AEW Dynamite. Bischoff has worked in the professional wrestling business for several decades.

While discussing potential marquee names for the future of wrestling with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff paid due respect to Cody Rhodes. Bischoff believes that Rhodes currently occupies the position as one of the faces of pro-wrestling, and claims that he will continue to grow in that role.

"Cody Rhodes is certainly a very articulate individual that presents the industry in a very positive way. He could probably feel comfortable in a boardroom, a corporate environment or in a locker room. So I think Cody is probably one of the younger talents out there now that can certainly grow into that that position. In fact, he's already in that position. So I think he's going to continue to grow in the position that he's in."

Cody Rhodes currently works with AEW as one of their performers, as well as their Executive Vice President. Rhodes has been one of the more polarizing figures in sports entertainment and pro-wrestling for some time now. As Bischoff suggests, Cody will surely continue to grow as one of the marquee names in the business.

Eric Bischoff's time in AEW

Eric Bischoff made a one-off appearance on AEW Dynamite in August 2020. This was his first time being back on TNT in 20 years. Bischoff's role on the night was small, as he was brought in to moderate a discussion between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Bischoff referred to his appearance on AEW Dynamite as a cameo.

However, Bischoff returned for one more appearance in October 2020 to conduct a town hall meeting between Chris Jericho and MJF. It was a meeting that would ultimately lead both wrestlers to fight at AEW Full Gear.