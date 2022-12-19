"He's always coming up with new ways to stay over" - Chris Jericho's former rival breaks character and gets honest about his AEW run (Exclusive)

Former AEW Champion Chris Jericho’s contributions as a pro wrestler are well-known. Founder of the American Top Team, Dan Lambert, recently commented on The Wizard's work and working with him in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Given that their feud in 2021 was one of AEW's most popular stories, it is no secret that Jericho and Lambert haven't been the best of friends. The Inner Circle, a stable led by Jericho, won Full Gear last year by defeating American Top Team and Men of the Year (Sky and Page).

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Dan Lambert spoke about Chris Jericho. The former AEW personality discussed Jericho's self-reinvention and how challenging it is for wrestlers to remain popular and relevant:

"Everybody's got a top five in pro wrestling, I think the most difficult thing for a professional wrestler is to stay relevant and somehow stay interesting and be something that people want to see but not only want to see want to pay money to and how somebody can stay around for long as Chris Jericho has stayed around and reinvent himself and come up with a new version of himself that is even more interesting than what he came up with years before when it was low hanging fruit because it was all new and you hadn't done anything," Lambert said. (0:45 - 1:40)

He said that the former Inner Circle leader ought to be among the top five on the list:

"That guy has done everything, seen everything and he's always coming up with new ways to stay over and stay interesting and it's just it's kind of mind-boggling to me if you don't have Chris Jericho in your top five. I think you're missing the boat. I don't think you have any appreciation for what he's done over his career." (1:41 - 2:03)

Former AEW personality discussed Chris Jericho's ring entrance

AEW and Dan Lambert’s working relationship continued past their one-off appearance.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Lambert discussed Jericho's ring entrance and why he thinks it is a beautiful sight.

"Everything from it's, it's the greatest ring entrance I've ever seen until you've been in a building, and 20,000 people are singing your song, ... I cut the music off when he came out and they just love the guy so much they know every single word of it it's like damn yeah you know, it's it's pretty it's a sight to see it is a sight," Lambert said. (2:04 - 2:41)

Fans dislike Dan Lambert's portrayal of the heel. Since making his debut, the creator of American Top Team has been disparaging AEW and its supporters.

Do you agree with Dan Lambert's opinion of Chris Jericho? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

