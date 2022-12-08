"He's coming back next year" - Twitter convinced controversial star wants to face AEW World Champion MJF amidst rumors of potential return

Fans seem confident that a controversial star could be returning to AEW in the coming months to challenge MJF for the world title.

MJF won the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at Full Gear 2022. The Salt of the Earth won his first-ever title in AEW and did so by defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. It was far from a clean win, however. William Regal handed MJF brass knuckles, which the former MLW star used to pin Moxley.

A couple of weeks after the title change, William Regal introduced Maxwell on Dynamite. After a lengthy promo, the former turned on the latter, striking him with brass knuckles and effectively writing him off television. Regal is now out of AEW and headed back to WWE.

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF and Ricky Starks had a verbal confrontation ahead of their match at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. The segment ended with the former FTW Champion spearing the former Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

However, CM Punk posted something on his Instagram story that caught fans' attention.

MJF has called himself the devil since his return at All Out and CM Punk's story could be perceived as a reference to MJF calling himself the devil. Fans wasted no time in forecasting a CM Punk return in the future.

Vince @vincey1991 @HNCHDynamite @The_MJF Man I still have hopes of him coming back, when he's healthy and the dust has had time to settle because there's money on that table to be made @HNCHDynamite @The_MJF Man I still have hopes of him coming back, when he's healthy and the dust has had time to settle because there's money on that table to be made 🙏

Cmc584 💫 @cmc584 When cm punk returns to AEW and turns heel it will be must see TV When cm punk returns to AEW and turns heel it will be must see TV

NasaKeeper @SurferofsliverK

MJF calls himself the devil.

CM Punk was originally called the Devil.

Maybe This Means CM Punk is happy with MJF’s Progress Right Now…

Dynamite HEAR ME OUT.MJF calls himself the devil.CM Punk was originally called the Devil.Maybe This Means CM Punk is happy with MJF’s Progress Right Now… #AEW Dynamite #AEW HEAR ME OUT.MJF calls himself the devil. CM Punk was originally called the Devil.Maybe This Means CM Punk is happy with MJF’s Progress Right Now…#AEWDynamite #AEW https://t.co/Y9p8TTbW6b

CM Punk and MJF had one of the best feuds in AEW history

CM Punk and MJF were embroiled in one of the best feuds in AEW history that started towards the latter end of 2021 and concluded in 2022.

Their feud started in November 2021 when the Second City Saint interruped the former MLW star's promo. This led to their first singles match in February 2022 on Dynamite in Chicago, where MJF became the first man to pin CM Punk since his return to professional wrestling.

Their feud continued as MJF needed Wardlow's help to overcome the Voice of the Voiceless. They met again in a Dog Collar Match at Revolution next month, where Wardlow turned on MJF to help the former WWE Champion pick up the win.

CM Punk was stripped off the world title after the events following All Out. MJF made his return on the same night with the world title in his sights. If Tony Khan can bring the former ROH star back, this feud is likely to be revisited.

