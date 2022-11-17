"He’s coming back" - Wrestling world convinced CM Punk will return to AEW following a reference during Jon Moxley's segment on Dynamite 

Jon Moxley and William Regal were attacked by The Firm, but on came MJF to finish the job. The Salt of the Earth seemingly made a reference to CM Punk's well-known pipe bomb promo on Dynamite.

The number one contender for the AEW World Championship and the current champion have been battling it out for the past few weeks. Both had been attacked by The Firm prior to their fight at Full Gear.

Moxley was lying in the ring when MJF said:

"Jon (Moxley), while you laying there hopefully in a ton of pain let me explain something"

It sounded much like CM Punk's pipebomb promo against John Cena, in which he claimed that the Cenation Leader could lay in the ring as uncomfortable as he could be and demanded to listen to him.

The wrestling world immediately took to Twitter to call out the iconic promo:

Classic Catch @ClassicCatch84 Also, did anyone notice MJF’s pipebomb allusion at the beginning of his promo (the part about Moxley lying there uncomfortably). Coincidence, possibly, but MJF really studies everything. #AEWDynamite Also, did anyone notice MJF’s pipebomb allusion at the beginning of his promo (the part about Moxley lying there uncomfortably). Coincidence, possibly, but MJF really studies everything. #AEWDynamite

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager "Jon, as you lay there hopefully in a ton of pain.”



This nasty MJF still pulling the Punk references. "Jon, as you lay there hopefully in a ton of pain.” This nasty MJF still pulling the Punk references.

Paul @IAmAllElitePaul @DrainBamager Either a good coincidence or something lol @DrainBamager Either a good coincidence or something lol

Matt (Parody) @meltomatt @DrainBamager The line about the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was also used by Punk in RoH @DrainBamager The line about the greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was also used by Punk in RoH

Brian Fox @justaguy620 @DrainBamager MJF referencing Punk and Punk talk suddenly going silent makes me think he's not done yet... @DrainBamager MJF referencing Punk and Punk talk suddenly going silent makes me think he's not done yet...

adam? @thenumber9door @nhathaniel_h They also made a reference to this when he was first coming in. @nhathaniel_h They also made a reference to this when he was first coming in.

Satyaki21 @Satyaki212 @nhathaniel_h Good God I hope this means he's coming back he is the dollar and cents of AEW @nhathaniel_h Good God I hope this means he's coming back he is the dollar and cents of AEW

benny @WooBennyNMU @nhathaniel_h it really feels like they just replaced punk with mox for this 2 months of writing made a couple minor necessary changes and it worked great @nhathaniel_h it really feels like they just replaced punk with mox for this 2 months of writing made a couple minor necessary changes and it worked great

The Elite will return to AEW at Full Gear. What does this mean for CM Punk?

After being away from the promotion for over two months, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks made their long-awaited return to AEW. The trio did not appear on screen, but a match graphic was displayed, making The Elite and Death Triangle's trios' titles match official for Full Gear.

After the infamous media scrum following All Out, the three allegedly got into a fight with the two-time AEW world champion. Reportedly, they were all suspended from the company.

Punk recently made his first public appearance at Cage Fury Fighting as a commentator since the brawl-out. However, the former AEW World Champion has been absent from the promotion for more than two months.

Will CM Punk make his return to Full Gear to help MJF win the AEW Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

