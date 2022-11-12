WATCH: CM Punk seemingly makes a subtle All Out incident reference during his return to major promotion outside AEW

CM Punk made a return to his former role amidst rumors of his impending AEW departure. It appeared he may have also taken a dig at the situation too.

Punk may have a marred past in MMA, with his UFC stint yielding a 0-2 record prior to his retirement from the sport. But he was welcomed as a commentator for the sport with Cage Fury Fighting, starting out in November 2018 all the way up until his return to pro wrestling with AEW.

He has of course not had the best of times with AEW as of late, with The Cult of Personality suspended following an alleged altercation with The Elite. It's even being reported that he may be done with the company as a result. But at least he had a chance to make a return to CFF in his first live appearance since his suspension.

During which, he even appeared to make a slight remark on the situation, as he declared that he missed the fights but wouldn't be active in them.

"I'm happy to be here, I've missed you [Co-commentator], I've missed everybody watching at home. I've missed the fights and tonight I'm not going to do that," - CM Punk said.

Punk won the AEW World Championship at All Out before heading into an explosive media scrum. He launched a verbal tirade against The Elite, Hangman Page and Colt Cabana which was thought to have triggered his backstage altercation shortly thereafter.

The Elite appear set for their return to AEW after recent teasers

While Punk made a return in his own right, The Elite have also been teased for an impending return to AEW over the past three weeks on Dynamite. The teases have come via vignettes that have been dubbed 'Delete The Elite', somewhat focusing on the idea that they have been deleted from the promotion's history.

The Elite had also been crowned champions at All Out, winning a tournament final to be crowned the inaugural Trios Tag Champions in the promotion. Like Punk, they were suspended following the altercation. Prior to the Dynamite following the incident, Tony Khan announced that he had been forced to vacate the world and trios titles.

Death Triangle won the titles in their absence, and are reported to be the planned comeback match for The Elite at the upcoming Full Gear event.

