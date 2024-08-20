“He’s coming back to WWE,” “Leaving AEW” - Fans react after Michael Cole surprisingly namedrops top star on RAW

On the August 19 edition of Monday Night RAW, Michael Cole name-dropped a top star while on commentary. Surprisingly, it was former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan).

This week's RAW featured Sheamus in a one-on-one match against Pete Dunne. During the bout, RAW announcer Michael Cole mentioned The American Dragon.

"The former world champion Sheamus - won one of his world titles just down the road from Fort Lauderdale in Miami at WrestleMania, beating Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds to win that World [Heavyweight] Championship," Cole said.

Danielson is no longer signed to AEW and World Wrestling Entertainment mentioning him on its programming caused a debate in the online wrestling community. Check out what fans had to say on X/Twitter below.

Trending

Some fans believe he might head to the global juggernaut soon.

Expand Tweet

"Since Punk came back last year, I believe anything is possible in WWE," wrote a fan.

A user wrote, "He’s leaving AEW, it’s pretty obvious."

Meanwhile, many other fans were sure that he was staying in AEW.

Expand Tweet

"Nope, he seems to be anti-WWE now, unfortunately, " another fan commented.

A comment read, "Nope 99% not happening."

Could Bryan Danielson return to WWE?

Bryan Danielson left WWE in 2021 and joined AEW in the same year. The veteran's contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion ended earlier this month on August 1 and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Amid much speculation about his future, Danielson is scheduled to wrestle this weekend. He will face Swerve Strickland for the latter's AEW World Championship in a singles match on August 25 at All In. The pay-per-view will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

A few months ago, Danielson revealed he would retire from full-time in-ring competition to spend more time with his family. Soon, fans would see less of him inside the square circle.

However, this doesn't mean he is leaving All Elite Wrestling. Danielson seemingly wishes to remain part of the Tony Khan-led company. He has talked about taking up non-wrestling roles in the company. Hence, he may not return to the global juggernaut anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback