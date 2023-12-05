“He’s coming to WWE” - Fans go berserk after rumored top star is set to become free agent in 2024

The possibility of an NJPW star leaving the promotion for WWE in 2024 after his contract expires has stirred the pot among wrestling fans. The star in question is Kazuchika Okada.

Okada made his debut in the promotion in 2007 but left in 2010 to join TNA Wrestling. The 36-year-old star made his return to the Japan-based promotion in 2011 after not being utilized properly. Since then, the Rainmaker has been NJPW-bound and has also wrestled a significant number of matches in AEW.

According to recent reports, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's contract is set to expire in 2024. The fans are wondering if Okada could sign with WWE after becoming a free agent.

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson on why he bought back "Yes" chants during his match with Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada faced Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, at the second annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View on 25 June 2023.

The fantastic match saw The American Dragon defeat the Rainmaker in the main event of the night. During the match, Danielson incited "Yes" chants in the arena. During the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum, Bryan revealed the reason for starting the chants.

"Tonight was spur of the moment only because, going back to the last question, I was incapable of doing some of the things I would have liked to. And so I thought, 'How do we bring the fans up? Oh, here's an easy solution.' The [MJF] match was a choice. It was the one time that I was going to do it, tonight was because I needed to do something," Bryan Danielson said.

Since their first bout, fans have been craving for them to lock horns again.

