"He's a complete moron" - Jim Cornette has harsh words for top AEW star

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has heavily criticized Sammy Guevara over his match against Scorpio Sky at AEW Battle of the Belts for the TNT Championship.

The Spanish God defeated Sky to become the second-ever three-time TNT Champion last week. This was their second encounter, with the former tag team champion winning the first one.

Speaking on the Drive Thru, the former wrestling manager stated that he finds Guevara to be extremely talented. However, Cornette said that he is taking too many unnecessary risks that might shorten his career. He feels that the former Inner Circle member needs to be more mindful of his moves.

"He's a complete moron. He's got talent. And he doesn't know what to do with it. That's worse than not having it at all. Remember when we first saw, Hey, he's got talent, he's got the face. He's got a promo, he's a good heel. Now he's going out of his mind and he is a complete moron. And he's wasting all his talent doing stupid preposterous sh** that's going to put him in a wheelchair," Cornette said. [2:18-2:47]

Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Following the events of AEW Dynamite this week, Sammy Guevara's first defense of the TNT Championship is set to take place. He will face Scorpio Sky in a ladder match.

Sammy Guevara walked out to the ring with Tay Conti. The Spanish God was interrupted by Dan Lambert and the Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky).

The leader of American Top Team demanded that Sammy grant the former tag team champion a rematch for the TNT Championship or he will get attacked. Sammy stated that he will give Scorpio a rematch provided he and Tay Conti get a mixed tag match against them.

Lambert and Men of the Year accepted the conditions and the match was announced as a ladder match.

Sammy had previously won the TNT title in a ladder match when he defeated current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes a few months ago. Will this provide the Spanish God an advantage heading into next week or will Scorpio Sky have a plan?

