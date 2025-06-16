  • home icon
"He's done," "He’s on his way out" - Fans convinced former WWE star will never be seen in AEW again

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jun 16, 2025 10:03 GMT
Fans are certain that a former NXT Champion is leaving AEW.
Fans are certain that a former NXT Champion is leaving AEW. (Images via AEW YouTube)

WWE is AEW's arch rival, but Tony Khan has signed several names from the Stamford-based company. Many have won titles and are immensely popular worldwide. One such name is Keith Lee.

AEW star Keith Lee signed with the company in early 2022. The former WWE star's acquisition was massive for Tony Khan. He was immensely successful in NXT as he held the NXT Championship and the NXT North American Championship once. Unfortunately, his WWE main roster run did not have the same momentum. When The Limitless One joined All Elite Wrestling, fans were certain that he was destined for greatness. However, injuries and health problems held him back. He has not featured in the company's programs since late 2023.

Recently, X user @Emoney1937 posted a clip of the 40-year-old's AEW debut and speculated on his return. However, in response, the internet wrestling community asked him to stop dreaming. They firmly believe that Lee will never wrestle for All Elite Wrestling again and is on his way out.

See their reactions below:

Fans believe that Keith Lee is leaving All Elite Wrestling.
Fans believe that Keith Lee is leaving All Elite Wrestling. (Images via @Emoney1937 X)
Fans believe that Keith Lee is leaving All Elite Wrestling. (Images via @Emoney1937 X)
Fans believe that Keith Lee is leaving All Elite Wrestling. (Images via @Emoney1937 X)

Jim Cornette says AEW should release Keith Lee

Former wrestling manager Jim Cornette is one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest critics. A few days back, the 63-year-old spoke about Keith Lee on his Drive Thru podcast. He said that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion needs to be released because he is always sidelined and never fit for in-ring competition.

"Every time he's gone, he says he's perfectly healthy, comes back, and we hear the story that he was near death, he looks near death, and he goes away again. And then he says, 'I'm perfectly healthy.' I'm sorry, he's gotta be perfectly gone. I can't do this, the back and forth, and the Frazier promo and the gray hair and the f****** whatever, there was something there, it's long since passed, see you later, Keith," he said.
Hopefully, The Limitless One will prove his doubters wrong and make a stunning return soon. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

