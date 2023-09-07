"He's ducking me" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion calls out Jon Moxley

AEW star Jon Moxley was recently called out by former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona, as Moxley was the man who beat him in GCW in 2021.

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) was released from his WWE contract in 2020 due to budget cuts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has made a successful career on the independent wrestling scene, holding various titles and making a name for himself as an "Indy God."

During a Game Changer Wrestling PPV, Matt Cardona successfully defended his GCW World title by defeating Frank The Clown. After the match, Cardona was ambushed by a masked figure, revealed as Jon Moxley. The latter then defeated Matt, taking the title away and ending his reign.

In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Matt Cardona accused The Purveyor of Violence of ducking him and expressed his desire for a rematch.

"He's ducking me ... not only have I not had a match with Moxley in GCW, I have since gotten no rematch for my GCW Championship after losing to Moxley. I was screwed, I had a grueling one-on-one encounter with Frank the Clown. It took everything I had to beat Frank, one of the toughest competitors in the game. Just as I'm celebrating, thinking I had won, out comes Moxley, who screws me," Cardona said.

Furthermore, The self-proclaimed Indy God said he wasn't ready when Moxley defeated him, but now he wants his rematch either on the independent circuit or in AEW.

"I wasn't ready. Even though I'm always ready, I wasn't ready at that moment. I haven't gotten a rematch against Mox or against anyone for that title ... so I think GCW's gotta book it – or AEW – either or." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer praises Jon Moxley during the tough times for AEW

At All Out 2022, CM Punk launched a verbal attack on Hangman Adam Page and The Elite during the post-show media scrum. This resulted in a backstage brawl involving Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and other AEW stars.

Following this, Jon Moxley had to step up and carry the promotion on his back during challenging times. Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commended Moxley for his professionalism.

"When Moxley stepped up, when Punk had his initial big issue and I was like I turned into a huge Moxley fan because you know that's a pro, that's somebody who is invested, who cares and who's a pro and has the balls to step up and fill a spot that wasn't his initially, really respect him for that, still do but I think he sells himself short with his tendency to want to do this kind of extreme blood fest."

Jon Moxley is currently the AEW International Champion who defended his title on Dynamite against AR Fox.

Do you want to see Matt Cardona in Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.