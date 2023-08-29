One thing about Jon Moxley has impressed Eric Bischoff: "Really respect him for that"

WWE Hall of Famer reflects on why Jon Moxley didn't get a singles match at AEW's biggest show till date, All In, despite carrying the company in the past year.

Jon Moxley is one of those wrestlers who have been in the AEW since its initial years. Furthermore, he has found a lot of success after becoming All Elite, winning the world title thrice, which is more than anyone in the company's short history. Fans also expected some huge plans for him at All In 2023.

Nevertheless, Mox featured in a 12-man Stadium Stampede match, representing BCC at the biggest show that took place inside the Wembley Stadium. Fans might be wondering why Jon wasn't in a singles match despite being one of the top stars. Former WCW president Eric Bishoff also addressed the same, speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast:

"When Moxley stepped up, when Punk had his initial big issue and I was like I turned into a huge Moxley fan because you know that's a pro, that's somebody who is invested, who cares and who's a pro and has the balls to step up and fill a spot that wasn't his initially, really respect him for that, still do but I think he sells himself short with his tendency to want to do this kind of extreme blood fest. It's not as impressive to the audience as it is to perhaps Jon himself or that segment of the audience." <40:39-43:00>

Eric Bischoff also reviewed the Stadium Stampede at All In featuring Jon Moxley

Instead of getting a singles match, Jon Moxley featured in a 12-man Stadium Stampede alongside his team BCC against Team Eddie Kingston, which he lost. Well, Eric Bischoff wasn't pleased with the match and the brutal spots, as he reviewed the match saying the following:

"Not my taste, not my style, I don't get it, I don't wanna be negative than I guess I'm already coming off but I have to be honest, it's just another example of indirific on steroids, absolutely does nothing for me, zero. Actually, it does do something, it turns me completely off, it's not artistic, it's not creative, it's not athletic, it's just gore for the sake of gore ." <37:12-40:00>

It remains to be seen how the AEW higher-ups deal with Moxley after the All In event, and whether he will once again rise as a singles competitor soon.

