Last night Floyd Mayweather headlined a boxing event in Dubai when he boxed popular UK YouTuber Deji Olatunji. Former AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara was a guest commentator for the show. Sadly, the live crowd was not that thrilled with his performance on the night.

Former AEW wrestler Bobby Fish defeated professional boxer Boateng Prempeh. Sammy was the guest commentator for this match. During his appearance, Guevara asked the crowd if they would like to see him fight.

Unfortunately, the only response he got was dead air. Thus, he got frustrated and ridiculed the crowd and still struggled to get a humungous reaction.

Twitter had a field day with this as they made fun of Sammy Guevara for being unable to get a reaction from the crowd.

riana @banksalorian sammy guevara’s embarrassing at this point. he didn’t get a reaction at first and then proceeded to insult the crowd for cheap heat. like what even??? sammy guevara’s embarrassing at this point. he didn’t get a reaction at first and then proceeded to insult the crowd for cheap heat. like what even??? 💀 https://t.co/mW9kATTmZG

WrestlingsPremier @WreslingPremier Even in boxing Sammy Guevara has X-Pac heat Even in boxing Sammy Guevara has X-Pac heat

People feel that the AEW star, although famous in the wrestling world, isn't as popular in the mainstream media.

ཌやђⱥήτomད 𒅒 @ROB_GHO5T @banksalorian It’s clear that Sammy is not at that MJF level of heel. @banksalorian It’s clear that Sammy is not at that MJF level of heel.

Guevara was also ridiculed for reenacting Bobby Fish's line from IMPACT Wrestling, "Where's the Lie".

Andrade El Idolo mentioned during an interview that Sammy was one of the few guys that complained about him punching too hard.

Fans referenced this and wondered if the AEW star understands the difference between wrestling and boxing.

C.O.D.C.H.R.I.S.T @Codchrist89 twitter.com/banksalorian/s… riana @banksalorian sammy guevara’s embarrassing at this point. he didn’t get a reaction at first and then proceeded to insult the crowd for cheap heat. like what even??? sammy guevara’s embarrassing at this point. he didn’t get a reaction at first and then proceeded to insult the crowd for cheap heat. like what even??? 💀 https://t.co/mW9kATTmZG Should we tell that Boxing throws real punches or just let him find out after getting knockout Should we tell that Boxing throws real punches or just let him find out after getting knockout 😂😂 twitter.com/banksalorian/s…

Boxing fans were puzzled as to why wrestlers were featured at the event.

iElectroFreak @FanofGamingGame @jaswant_so Is that Sammy Guevara? Tf is he doing at a boxing event? @jaswant_so Is that Sammy Guevara? Tf is he doing at a boxing event?

Dominik @grrdominik Why are they having Sammy Guevara doing youtuber boxing studio for 30 minutes before Mayweather Deji Why are they having Sammy Guevara doing youtuber boxing studio for 30 minutes before Mayweather Deji

Pablo the Wrestling Duck @Pablotheduck084 @PepsWrestling It's so weird to see an event where an NXT UK commentator is talking with AEW star Sammy Guevara, talking about Bobby fish in his boxing match, hosted for a main event with Mayweather is facing a youtuber. What is 2022 @PepsWrestling It's so weird to see an event where an NXT UK commentator is talking with AEW star Sammy Guevara, talking about Bobby fish in his boxing match, hosted for a main event with Mayweather is facing a youtuber. What is 2022 https://t.co/4L4Iie6f5N

zach 🍢 @Cantguardzach2 Sammy Guevara calling Bobby Fish boxing matches man this sport is finished Sammy Guevara calling Bobby Fish boxing matches man this sport is finished

Floyd Mayweather remains undefeated

Deji Olatunji has been a part of the YouTube boxing scene for over six years. His first opponent was Jake Paul. Paul defeated Deji and has gone on to build his own legacy in the sport.

Earlier this year, Deji had his first-ever professional boxing match against another YouTuber, Fousey. The UK celebrity emerged victorious and in his first match against a professional boxer, fought Floyd Mayweather. The YouTube star lost in the sixth round via TKO.

This was not the first YouTuber that Mayweather fought. He previously boxed YouTube sensation and current WWE Superstar Logan Paul in an exhibition match.

Floyd Mayweather has dipped his feet in several ventures. Like Logan Paul, he competed in WWE as well. He wrestled current AEW star Paul Wight at WrestleMania.

Deji's brother KSI was in the news recently as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called out the YouTuber during his match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

