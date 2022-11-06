[Watch] Roman Reigns calls out KSI and MrBeast during his match with Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns didn't hold back from calling out other YouTubers like KSI and MrBeast during his match with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Paul, who transitioned over to WWE and Boxing from the world of YouTube, unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Despite coming out with another major win, it is safe to say that Roman Reigns wasn't pleased with a YouTuber getting a shot at his title. Instead, he took his frustrations out on KSI and MrBeast, who are among two of the most influential YouTubers on the planet right now.

Watch the clip of Reigns namedropping KSI and MrBeast:

This was Paul's third-ever match in the WWE. He previously defeated The Miz in his only singles bout but could not dethrone the most dominant champion in modern WWE history.

The Maverick is close friends with KSI, whom he has previously faced in two boxing matches. The two are also business partners for the popular hydration drink known as Prime Hydration. Logan has also been featured in many MrBeast videos over the past few years.

Despite being unable to dethrone The Head of the Table, this definitely isn't the end of Logan's WWE career. Fans could expect the 27-year-old to return to the squared circle after yet another incredible performance.

