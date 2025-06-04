"He's a f***ing moron" - WWE legend calls out Swerve Strickland over controversial spot in AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been one of the most valuable assets to the promotion. He has been known for performing controversial spots over the years, especially during his matches with Hangman Page. A recent spot performed by him at Double or Nothing received backlash from wrestling veteran Jim Cornette.

The Most Dangerous Man in AEW was involved in the Anarchy In The Arena contest. The chaotic match saw stars perform in wild and risky spots. In the end, Swerve, Kenny Omega, and The Opps stood tall over the Death Riders and Young Bucks. During one instance, Marina Shafir stapled Swerve Strickland's tongue. The eerie move left the crowd appalled.

While speaking on Drive Thru, Jim Cornette criticized the former AEW World Champion for the spot and called him stupid.

"He's a f***ing moron. He is a stupid, stupid individual. 'Cause he's always doing some s*** like this. He's in a blood-drinking spot where he's letting somebody here staple his tongue with a real staple gun and a real staple. And there are some weird individuals who go, 'Oh yeah, that's cool'. No, what that is, is a stupid, stupid individual. And if you look up to people who staple their own tongues with a staple gun, you are a stupid, stupid person, looking up at a stupid, stupid individual," he said. (12:26 - 13:05)

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vent frustration

The two top stars have been arguing over the past weeks. Will Ospreay has been requesting Strickland to join forces with Hangman Page, but the Realest star refused to. The duo traded and even fought after Dynamite last week.

Following their heated interaction, Swerve Strickland mocked Osprey's haircut with a three-word message.

"Dumb a** haircut," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the duo will meet in the middle of the ring to settle their dispute.

