Swerve Strickland sends a three-word message after shocking brawl in AEW

Swerve Strickland has broken his silence after the footage of his brawl with a top AEW star was shown tonight on Collision. It doesn't seem like things will be solved between them anytime soon.

The Realest has found himself in a heated situation with Will Ospreay after the two disagreed on helping 'Hangman' Adam Page take down Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Strickland is hesitant due to his history with Adam Page, as at one point the two vowed never to allow the other to get close to the world title.

Earlier tonight on Collision, backstage footage from this week's Dynamite was shown. Ospreay and Swerve Strickland got into a verbal altercation as they still couldn't get on the same page. Things got physical after their patience wore thin. Strickland took to X/Twitter to comment on this. Instead of talking about the scuffle, he insulted Will Ospreay and his haircut.

You can view his post here.

"Dumb a** haircut," Strickland wrote.

Things looked tense following their segment on Dynamite. Now, the two stars have even gotten physical. It seems that Ospreay can no longer be the mediator as he also has a bone to pick with Swerve Strickland.

