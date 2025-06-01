Security officials forced to break up huge backstage brawl in AEW

Footage of a brawl was shown tonight on AEW Collision. It featured an argument between two popular stars that eventually led security officials to come out and separate them.

Ad

A few days ago on Dynamite, Will Ospreay tried to get Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page to work together to take down Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. However, the two rivals refused to coexist despite the high-stakes situation at hand.

Moments ago on AEW Collision, footage aired showing an incident that happened between Ospreay and Swerve after Dynamite. The two continued their argument, with The Aerial Assassin trying to plead his case. This took a turn when they began bringing up history. The former world champion had no intention of getting into another run-in with the Death Riders, especially for Hangman.

Ad

Trending

After bringing up their head-to-head history, Swerve Strickland called Will Ospreay delusional for what he was trying to do. This angered Ospreay, prompting him to take the first shot.

Expand Tweet

The two briefly brawled until security came out to separate them. It's safe to say that Will Ospreay's plan isn't going very well, and they have yet to form a unit to take on the Death Riders. With more than a month left until AEW All In: Texas, there’s no telling what else could happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More