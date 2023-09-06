"He's a g*d d**n Young Buck jock sniffer" - Jim Cornette accuses AEW EVPs and their disciple of conspiring against CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has been very vocal recently after CM Punk was fired by AEW over All Out weekend, and the former WWE manager has accused The Young Bucks of using their 'disciples' to turn against The Straight Edge Superstar.

One piece of drama that happened during AEW's trip to England for All In at Wembley Stadium was that CM Punk wasn't picked up at the airport, leading to him finding his own way to his hotel with the help of fans who prevented him from getting even more lost on the London Underground than he already was.

On a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran pointed out that the head of AEW's transportation, Rosario Grillo, is a very close friend of The Young Bucks, which Cornette feels is directly linked to CM Punk not being picked up.

"The better detectives are on Twitter and on the internet, the fans instead of the investigators that Tony [Khan] has. They have found out the guy who apparently does the travel for AEW, the car services and the planes and the pick-ups and the transportation, he's a g*d d**n Young Buck jock sniffer. He has pictures on his social media of him dressed up and posing with [The Young Bucks] and he's one of their disciples." [From 23:01 to 23:36]

Cornette also slammed AEW president Tony Khan for essentially allowing The Young Bucks to fill All Elite Wrestling with their close family and friends in high-profile positions.

"That's why the place is a f**king mess. Yeah my wife can handle the merchandise for a nationally televised wrestling promotion. Hey how about my buddy that picks me up in his Pinto, he can handle transportation, give him a couple hundred grand a year he'll do it. You f**king moron Tony [Khan]." [From 23:42 to 24:02]

CM Punk wasn't the only person who wasn't picked up at the airport by AEW officials

While Jim Cornette is putting links together to prove that there was an inside plot to make CM Punk's life in London a misery, not getting picked up from the airport wasn't actually anything out of the ordinary.

According to PWTorch, a number of AEW stars weren't picked up from the airport as there were only certain windows made available by the company to pick up the talent. This reportedly left some talent frustrated as many of the performers who had wrestled for companies like WWE and NJPW were always picked up upon their arrival.

