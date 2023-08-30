CM Punk wasn't the only star to face travel issues before AEW All In - Reports

While CM Punk reportedly had to board a train to reach the venue for All In in London, several other AEW stars were also underwhelmed by the travel accommodations, or lack thereof, provided.

The AEW All In event, which took place at London's Wembley Stadium in front of over 80,000 in attendance, thankfully went off as expected by the higher-ups and Tony Khan. The performers gave it their all to make the show memorable. However, they allegedly faced a lot of issues before the show.

It was previously reported that CM Punk faced some travel issues after arriving at the airport, as no one came to pick him up and he had to board a train to reach his venue with help of the strangers. Meanwhile, other wrestlers were also disappointed by the lack of accommodations provided to them.

PWTorch reported the following:

"Wrestlers who had traveled internationally with WWE or even gone overseas for tours with New Japan Pro-Wrestling were underwhelmed by AEW's travel accommodations, with multiple wrestlers reportedly not picked up from the airport, as is tradition in WWE and NJPW." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, the talents were reportedly left to their own devices, so they had to take an Uber or a train, which Punk allegedly did due to lack of travel accomodations provided.

Did lack of travel accommodations lead to the alleged backstage drama involving CM Punk?

PWTorch also reported that several wrestlers were dejected and frustrated by the issues they faced while traveling from the airport. Which would mean that CM Punk would also have been frustrated. He allegedly confronted Tony Khan before his reported backstage altercation with Jack Perry.

Meanwhile, the Punk-Perry drama is still the headlines from the All in show, and the story continues to develop. There have been reports of both being suspended for their actions, as well.

Nevertheless, none of this has been officially confirmed as of now by TK, and only time will tell when this drama ends.

