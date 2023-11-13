"He’s not going [to] WWE either," "Playing both sides" - CM Punk's cryptic post on rumors of him being The Devil leaves AEW fans confused

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has sent shockwaves through the fans on social media, creating speculation about his potential involvement in the ongoing mystery surrounding the devil-masked figure in AEW.

For months, a masked figure sporting MJF's iconic devil mask has been wreaking havoc on AEW programming, launching attacks on notable stars like Jay White and The Acclaimed.

Despite MJF denying involvement and claiming his mask was stolen from his locker room, fans have been wondering who is behind the mask and creating havoc in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, The Second City Saint added fuel to the fire by posting a photo on his Instagram story of a masked man from WCW, accompanied by the cryptic question, 'Who was behind the mask?' This teasing suggests his potential involvement as the person behind the devil mask.

Punk's latest hint about being connected to the devil mask brought reactions from fans on Twitter. Some think he's simply toying with everyone, while others stated that he might not be joining WWE or AEW, especially since he has also dropped hints about a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the reactions below:

It will be intriguing to observe whether this might serve as a clue to Punk's involvement in the ongoing devil storyline.

Wrestling veteran Konnan shares his thoughts on former AEW star CM Punk's potential return to WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran talked about WWE trying to keep the former AEW World Champion's return a surprise.

"He's not gonna say it. I've had people before, Nick (Aldis) did it on the show, where we were like, 'Hey, can you confirm or deny if you're going there?' He already knew he was going. He was like, 'No, I can't.' And even me, they said, 'Do not post anything that you're going to be in the Hall of Fame,' because even Disco asked me on the show. Like they like secrecy, and that's good. I like surprises."

Furthermore, he also spoke about Dave Meltzer squashing the rumors of CM Punk:

"Imagine him, and I'm not saying this is the reason, because maybe he isn't going back. Nobody knows, but imagine that they took the step of doubling down, and going to show up on IMPACT backstage, so they think you're going there," Konnan said.

It seems that Konnan believes the rumors of Punk is returning to WWE.

Who do you think is behind the devil mask? Sound off in the comments section below.

