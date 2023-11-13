CM Punk drops a cryptic message fueling "The Devil" rumors in AEW

CM Punk has once more tried to get into the heads of the fans. He has seemingly trolled them again about his involvement in AEW's new storyline, which revolves around the man wearing the devil mask.

The man in the devil mask has been one of the top storylines in the promotion so far, and their identity has still not been revealed. He has gotten involved in the AEW world title picture with the affairs of Jay White and MJF. There have been many speculations, with some believing it to be Punk.

On his Instagram story earlier today, CM Punk posted a picture of a man in a mask from the WCW days. He had a simple question as his caption, which may be seen as a harmless inquiry, but this could be a nod to the speculations of him being the man in the devil mask.

This was not the first time he had done this, as he also made a reference to the devil a few days ago.

"Who was behind the mask?" Punk posted.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk was also referenced at a recent "WWE night"

With it being a few weeks till WWE's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, which will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, CM Punk has once more been briefly referenced.

During a recent game of the Chicago Wolves, a team in the American Hockey League, they had themselves a "WWE Night." At a point in the game, The Straight Edge Superstar's theme song, "Cult of Personality," was played through the speakers.

This could be them paying homage to the Chicago native, but the timing of this and the location where it was played may not be a mere coincidence, as this could be a tease of what will come.

Expand Tweet

As of now, there is very heavy ambiguity regarding the situation of Punk and what the next move of his wrestling career will actually be. He has been teasing something brewing, so fans can only hope a move actually happens.

Do you think CM Punk is the man in the devil mask, or is this all a ruse, and he makes his WWE return at Survivor Series instead? Let us know your ideas in the comments section below.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here