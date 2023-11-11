CM Punk trolls fans amid wild speculation about him being the 'Devil' in AEW

CM Punk has been posting a lot of hints and references. However, one seemed too much of a coincidence unless this was done intentionally. This was a tease of him being the "Devil" in AEW.

Around a month and a half ago, Jay White was attacked by masked assailants, with a man wearing MJF's Devil mask being the mastermind. However, the identity of him has not been revealed. The second attack came a few days ago on Dynamite, with The Acclaimed being the victims.

On Instagram, CM Punk reposted an image of himself from a year ago, which was coincidentally shot after his dog collar match with MJF at AEW Revolution last year. The post's caption, however, got the fans' attention. This could be Punk's way of trolling the fans that he could be the man behind the Devil mask.

"Met the devil himself," the post's caption read.

A screenshot of the post on Punk's Instagram story can be found here.

Eric Bischoff on CM Punk being the man behind the Devil mask

The theory that CM Punk could be the man in the devil mask has been circulating the internet, and many have bought into the idea that this could be possible. Former WCW manager Eric Bischoff got to comment about this as well.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff did not believe the idea was possible. For him, this would only be effective if it was something a year in the making. If that wasn't the case, then this was just the promotion being opportunistic and making the most out of the scraps left to them.

"That's Bullsh*t. The only way that that's true is if this would have been planned over the last year otherwise it's just making chicken salad out of chicken sh*t there's nothing genius about that." Eric Bischoff said.

It will be interesting to see who, in the end, is revealed as the man under the mask and the reasons for their actions. But until that time, no one is safe from the man in the devil mask, not even MJF himself.

