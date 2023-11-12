Another potential hint about CM Punk's return during "WWE Night" sends fans into a frenzy ahead of Survivor Series

The former AEW World Champion, CM Punk, is once again the talk of the town, as his reference was made at the "WWE Night" of an Ice Hockey game, and fans are expecting his return at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Ever since CM Punk got fired from AEW a few months ago, he has never missed the headlines, and the wrestling world cannot stop talking about him. The Second City Saint is currently rumored to make his return to WWE after nearly a decade at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in his hometown of Chicago.

Moreover, several teases have been seemingly made regarding Punk's return by WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura for the past few weeks. Furthermore, several teases have been made outside the squared circle as well, which has made fans expect the return even more.

Meanwhile, another potential tease regarding Punk's return was made ahead of Survivor Series. During an Ice Hockey game featuring the Chicago Wolves, which was titled "WWE Night," Punk's theme song "Cult of Personality" was played on the ground.

While fans are expecting the return of the Best in the World, another section is still in doubt, and some also feel that Punk is behind The Devil mask in AEW instead and will not be returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk talked about returning to WWE

During a conversation with 670 The Score recently, CM Punk was asked whether he would be showing up at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather." [H/T Whatculture]

The former WWE Champion has finally broken his silence on the impending rumors about his return, and it remains to be seen if he shows up at Survivor Series in a few weeks.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

