"He's not going to use you" - Konnan gives real reason why Tony Khan is not pushing 41-year-old star in AEW

Konnan recently spoke about a major AEW star and has been dumbfounded by their recent booking. He picked Tony Khan's brain a little, and he believed that there was a certain reason for the situation.

Taya Valkyrie is one of the stars on the roster who has had inconsistent booking. When she joined the company, she was in a major feud with Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship, but was unsuccessful. She has not been seen in a feud as big since, and her booking has been shaky. She is currently a member of The Vendetta, with Deonna Purrazzo and sometimes appears for her husband, Johnny TV's matches.

On a recent edition of Keepin' it 100, Konnan talked about the situation as he could not understand why someone who had the talent, the look, and the ability to talk on the mic was underutilized. He claimed that this was a classic example of Tony Khan just not taking a liking to her and deciding to push others in AEW. He compared him to Vince McMahon in this sense.

"So, that doesn't surprise me, the Taya thing does. 'Cause Taya can speak Spanish, English, can go, she's in great shape. She looks like a f***ing movie star, you know? Her attire is ridiculous. She always has her hair very kinda like... I don't know, bro. She just has it all. But you know, it's like Vince, right? If Tony doesn't like you, or doesn't see something in you, he's not going to use you. So, I can't believe he sees something in some of these Japanese girls or Skye Blue that he doesn't see, you know. [2:15-2:56]

Deonna Purrazzo is unhappy with her AEW booking

Both Valkyrie and Deonna Purrazzo are seemingly in the same boat. Despite the buildup to the formation of The Vendetta, many feel they have not been used well. They have racked up some wins, but when it came to facing off against top competition, they constantly take losses, which ruins the faction's credibility.

Recently, Purrazzo was asked by a fan if she would be on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. She replied that the most screen time she would get may be on picture-in-picture. This was basically saying that she would not be seen at all.

"During picture in picture, probably," she wrote.

The AEW duo has great potential, seeing as both women have a great list of accolades and have proven that they can hold their own in feuds. Now, it is just a matter of when Tony Khan decides to utilize them.

